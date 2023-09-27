Five people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of home invasion robberies in South Seattle that targeted Asian residents this summer, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told reporters at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Beginning in June, groups of armed home invaders wearing ski masks forced their way into 14 homes and stole residents’ cash and valuables, according to police, leaving many residents of Beacon Hill, Rainier Beach and Rainier View on edge. The victims were reportedly assaulted, pistol whipped or held at gunpoint.

“Perhaps these arrests can help to restore peace of mind to many of our South Seattle neighbors,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a news release.

One of the people arrested is a 17-year-old boy, Diaz said during the news conference. The rest are adult men. Diaz said police recovered 14 handguns in connection with the arrests, and the department is testing the guns to identify if they can be connected to any other cases.

“We’ve gotten 14 guns off the street,” Diaz said. “That helps make the community safe not just from the home invasion robberies, but also from potential shootings.”

Police are seeking out whether charges beyond robbery will be brought against the suspects, and Diaz said the department is working with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to assess whether the hate crime standard is met.

“We’re not sure why the Asian community was targeted,” Diaz said.

There was a 15- to 20-minute delay in dispatching officers to crime scenes because of a language barrier, police Capt. Rob Brown said in August, providing intruders ample time to get away.

“Imagine how scary it is being in a country where you do not speak the language and having this happen to you, and not being aware what resources are available — and the resources are limited,” Tanya Woo, a Chinatown International District community advocate who is running for City Council, said during a news conference earlier this month.

In one incident, a 10-year-old boy had a gun held to his head and was forced to point out where his family kept valuables.

In another case, Dat Cao was robbed in August while retrieving mail outside a Beacon Hill home where he used to live. Video from a porch camera shows two masked people walking up behind Cao, with one holding a gun. The other shocks Cao with a stun gun before the thieves demand Cao’s ring and wallet.

“I have a lot of flashbacks of the incident,” said Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn, translating Cao’s words from Vietnamese during a news conference earlier this month. “I’m extremely afraid. I’m very afraid.”