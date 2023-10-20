Hours after Seattle’s new law against public drug use and drug possession took effect Friday, police officers swept through two neighborhoods and made about two dozen arrests, police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

Police handed out flyers Friday morning in an effort to educate people about the controversial new law, then returned Friday afternoon to enforce the gross misdemeanor offenses, Diaz said in a news conference at the Seattle Police Department headquarters.

The operations targeted the vicinity of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown International District’s Little Saigon neighborhood and Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown. Both areas have seen prominent public drug use for years.

Ten people were put into jail, mostly on outstanding felony warrants for offenses that included rape, domestic violence and assault, Diaz said. Two of the 10 were jailed on new offenses, including possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm, the chief said. Police “might not have come into contact” with the suspects if not for the new drug law, he said.

An additional 15 people who were arrested were almost immediately referred to case workers, and 13 accepted those referrals, Diaz said. Some people were released directly from an SPD precinct, without going to jail, he said.

Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess later described the arrest and referral numbers that Diaz shared as preliminary and subject to change.

Diaz said SPD plans to conduct similar operations on a weekly basis.

“We are going to be compassionate in our approach to getting people connected with services while still making sure our city streets are safe,” he said.

Friday’s operations stem from Seattle’s adoption last month of a law allowing the City Attorney’s Office to prosecute people for knowingly possessing illicit drugs such as fentanyl and for using them in public.

The city’s law was written to mesh with a new state law. Washington lawmakers acted in May to treat public drug use and possession as gross misdemeanors. Since 2021, drug possession had been classified as a simple misdemeanor.

Mayor Bruce Harrell championed the Seattle law. The City Council voted 6-3 to pass it after narrowly rejecting a similar proposal in June.

Supporters argue the law will improve public safety and drive some people into drug treatment. Opponents worry the law will punish people for addictions and called it a new version of the war on drugs, which subjected Black and brown people to disproportionate enforcement. They’ve criticized the city for passing the law without significant new funding for drug treatment.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who opposed the new law, said SPD’s urgency in making arrests Friday underscores her concerns.

“Data shows the minute you’re arrested, there are cascading consequences for your stability. People are more likely to die while in jail due to withdrawal or die upon release due to overdoses,” she said. “We don’t want public consumption throughout the streets, but we do not have the treatment resources necessary to implement this policy.”

After Seattle’s law passed, Harrell issued an executive order for SPD to emphasize diversion and for officers to consider, in making an arrest, whether a person presents a threat of harm to others. The people arrested Friday were considered to be presenting threats of harm to others because they were breaking the drug law in busy areas with a lot of other people around, Diaz said, mentioning a school, bus stops and businesses in Little Saigon.

“Students are coming in and out of the school exposed to this, exposed literally at the bus stop as people are smoking fentanyl,” he said. “So there is a great deal of harm there.”

The people arrested but not held in jail Friday were referred to the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, Diaz said. LEAD head Lisa Daugaard said an after-action analysis was needed to make sure the process worked.

“It was a first chance to make sure that all of the partners know how to do this,” she said. “As far as I can tell, SPD did lean heavily into pre-booking diversion, as expected. … Just because police can arrest someone and refer them for prosecution doesn’t mean that’s the right thing to do.”

By 5 p.m. Friday, the area around 12th and Jackson was less crowded than usual.

Christian, 25, who only wanted to be identified by his first name because he uses fentanyl in the area frequently, said officers approached him in the morning to tell him about the new enforcement policy. He later watched 10 arrests in the neighborhood, he said.

Officers traveling on bike or on foot, mostly in groups of four to 10, arrested people who were smoking fentanyl or using other drugs, handcuffed them and loaded them into a police van.

Christian said he’s now on alert to make sure police aren’t around when he’s smoking fentanyl. But many of the people arrested were heavier users not as aware of their surroundings.

“If you’re so heavily under the influence you pay it no mind, it doesn’t matter to you,” he said.

Quang Lam, manager at Hau Hau Market, said he saw one of the arrests at the bus stop across from his store. Lam said he supports the arrests because public drug use has made the area less approachable for customers.

“It’s better to have a presence and to actually arrest people for doing something that’s obviously detrimental to this community,” Lam said. “I don’t know how long it’ll be, is the problem. It’s all about consistency for me.”