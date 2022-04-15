FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — The Town of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island said Thursday that a fire that burned through a block of businesses last week was intentionally set.

City officials said the fire that started early on April 7 originated from a deck behind Crystal Seas Kayaking and was determined to be arson, KING-TV reported.

Officials said the cause was determined by a team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The regional ATF and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects.

Four businesses — Herb’s Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks and Windermere Real Estate — were destroyed. Officials say the response by emergency crews kept the damage from being worse. No injuries were reported.

The Town of Friday Harbor said it is “working with building owners to ensure the safe reopening of structures.”