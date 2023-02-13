Catharine Blaine K-8 will be closed Monday after a fire Sunday evening at the Seattle school, principal Patrick Gray said in a letter to families.

Fire damage was limited to a storage area just inside the entrance and there was no direct damage to any classrooms, Gray said. The majority of the impact is smoke related, he said.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday at the school in the Magnolia neighborhood. Cost to repair the damage is not yet known.

Police responded to the fire in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue West just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday to assist the Seattle Fire Department, SPD said in an online blotter post.

Police assisting the Seattle Fire Department and investigating fire in the 2500 block of 34th Avenue West. No one reported injured at this time. Suspect not located. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 13, 2023

The fire spread from the exterior to the interior of the school before responders extinguished it, according to Seattle police.

The school is closed “in order to allow sufficient time for additional cleanup and to ensure the building is safe and ready for students to return,” Gray said.

Seattle police arson and bomb detectives are investigating, and police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.