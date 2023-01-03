King County detectives have classified a Monday morning fire at a longtime Shoreline eatery as arson.

Shoreline Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Foster said Suni’s Pizza and Burgers is still standing on 15th Avenue Northeast, but most of the building’s contents were destroyed in the blaze. A $10,000 reward sign was posted outside the business, asking for information related to the fire.

“I’m not sure I can call it a total loss, but it’s definitely a significant impact to this business,” Foster said Monday.

Calls to 911 started coming in just after 5 a.m., reporting that a fire had started on the restaurant’s exterior, said Manny Apostol Jr., a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Firefighters initially attacked the blaze from inside the building, but Foster said that once they saw the roof had caught fire, they backed out and worked from the outside.

It took firefighters from the Shoreline, Bothell, Snohomish and Seattle fire departments about an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze.

One Shoreline firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Suni’s Pizza and Burgers, which had been open for 45 years, appeared to have been closed on Mondays since the end of November “due to staffing shortages,” according to its website.

In response to the fire, community group Shoreline Caring created a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the restaurant, calling it “a beloved staple in the Shoreline community.”

“We hope this will help them get by while they cope with the loss of the business and support the employees and their families while they are without employment,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation. Investigators ask anyone with relevant information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-263-2070 or 1-800-55-ARSON and reference case C23000125.

Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert and staff reporters Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks and Greg Kim contributed to this report.