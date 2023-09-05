A former finance director was sentenced to three years and five months in prison Tuesday for embezzling more than $3 million from two Seattle nonprofits that aimed to divert youth from imprisonment and provide health care to underserved people.

Susana Tantico, 63, from Renton, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in May. Tantico embezzled money from Country Doctor Community Health Centers and Community Passageways over 11 years, according to a news release, and spent the money on luxury clothing, gambling, vacations and her mortgage.

“This was rough, this betrayal of trust,” Community Passageways founder Dominique Davis said during the sentencing, according to a news release. “It almost ruined our whole organization. We barely survived this. We were made out to be villains.”

Tantico worked at Country Doctor Community Health Centers, a Seattle nonprofit that provides health services to low-income patients, from 1999 to 2020. U.S. attorneys alleged she started embezzling the nonprofit since at least 2011, but that bank records were only available going back to December 2016. Within four years, she stole nearly $2.3 million, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle. She withdrew over $1.5 million from the organization’s accounts at casinos and spent tens of thousands at Nordstrom and Apple stores, prosecutors said.

In 2017 and 2018, she spent over $50,000 of the nonprofit’s money on trips to Disney World, San Diego and Las Vegas, according to prosecutors. In the nonprofit’s ledger, she entered false payments for medical supplies, according to the documents.

In June 2020, Tantico resigned from Country Doctor Community Health Centers and began working as director of finance for Community Passageways, a nonprofit focused on preventing young people from being incarcerated. She stole nearly $893,000 from the nonprofit, prosecutors say. The nonprofit has also spent over $100,000 to audit its books and fix its accounting procedures and records.

When one of the organization’s banks asked about all the withdrawals at casinos, prosecutors said she claimed the nonprofit held youth programs at casinos.

In recommending a 41-month sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson noted, “Tantico abused positions of trust.”

“Tantico was hired (twice) to safeguard the finances of her employers, and they trusted her to manage the funds with integrity,” Wilkinson said. “Instead, Tantico not only stole the money, but used her position to hide her theft.”

Tantico stole an average of about $550,000 per year between 2016 and 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In court Tuesday, Tantico said, “It’s like I was two separate people. … I always meant to fix it.”

After serving the prison term, Tantico will be on three years of supervised release. A judge ordered her to pay over $3 million in restitution. She provided the court with a $60,000 check from the sale of her home, according to the news release.