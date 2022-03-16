The fifth and final teen who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center in January has been apprehended, according to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The boy, 16, was taken into custody without incident, the state agency learned on March 14.

DCYF did not name the teen or specify where he was arrested.

The five teens escaped from Echo Glen on Jan. 26, according to court documents, which say an Echo Glenn employee reported the escape from the Klickitat Cottage where all five had been housed along with three other teens.

That morning, a nurse had gone to the cottage to give some of the teen residents their medication, and as he did two teens each grabbed one of the nurse’s arms, according to charging papers.

The nurse was repeatedly struck in the face as his pockets were rifled through for his keys, wallet and cellphone and then forced into a quiet room and locked inside, according to charging papers.

A counselor in a common area was then approached by a 16-year-old who wrestled the keys to the cottage from her and struck her in the forehead, according to charging papers. The counselor was locked in a cell.

Another counselor alerted staff after she saw the boy trying to open the door, documents said. The boy was eventually able to unlock the door from the inside, and the five teens ran to the car the nurse had arrived in.

The 14-year-old slashed the second counselor in the palm, and she was hit in the head as the five teens got into the car, according to documents.

Three of the five boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested the following day.

A fourth boy, 15 years old, was arrested on Feb. 1.

The fifth, 16 years old, had been at large until this week, the state agency said.