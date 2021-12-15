The Edmonds-Kingston ferry run has been halted after a suspicious package was found near the ticket booths at the Kingston ferry terminal around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol’s Homeland Security Division.

The State Patrol set up a perimeter around the area as the agency’s bomb squad and K9 units assess the package, according to the security division. Employees were notified about the suspicious package.

The holding lanes were evacuated and loading was temporarily suspended while the state patrol investigated, according to an alert sent out at 6:27 p.m. from the Washington State Department of Transportation.