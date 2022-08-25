A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting in Federal Way Wednesday, according to King County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol.

It was not immediately clear how the trooper was involved.

The shooting occurred in the 35300 block of Enchanted Parkway Southeast.

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team will be investigating, police said. The team includes investigators from 13 King County Police Departments. Because this shooting involved state troopers, WSP personnel will be excluded from this investigation, the sheriff’s office said. Some Federal Way Police Officers initially responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said, so personnel from the Federal Way Police will be excluded as well.