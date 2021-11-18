King County prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old Federal Way man with second-degree murder, accusing him of fatally shooting another man in the mistaken belief the victim had stolen his stash of fentanyl pills.

Michael Le was arrested hours after the shooting outside Calvary Lutheran Church in Federal Way on Nov. 12 and he remains jailed at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent in lieu of $2 million bail, jail and court records show. He was charged Tuesday with murder.

It does not appear that an attorney has yet been assigned to represent Le.

James Sisk, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Federal Way police were called to the church in the 2400 block of South 320th Street just before 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, where they found Sisk dead on the ground from an apparent gunshot wound to the throat, charging papers say.

“The church offers a daily sack lunch program to those in need, and a sizeable number of transient people camp in the parking lot surrounding the building,” a Federal Way police detective wrote in the charges.

Sisk was one of the people who camped at the church and his killing was captured by the church’s video-surveillance cameras, according to the charges.

Based on witness statements, detectives learned that Le had used narcotics with several people at the church on the night of Nov. 11 and passed out in his car. When he woke up, he was angry to find that his inventory of fentanyl pills and other drugs had been stolen, say the charges.

The charges say Le retrieved a gun from his Federal Way condo and returned to the church, where he was seen approaching an alcove where Sisk was seated on the ground. After a few seconds of conversation, Le shot Sisk, who was able to get to his feet but he collapsed a short distance away, say the charges. On the church’s video footage, Le was seen rolling Sisk over and rummaging through his pockets.

Le remained at the church and spoke with several people before getting into his car and driving away, according to the charges. In later searches of Le’s car and residence, police found a gray sweatshirt Le was seen wearing in the surveillance footage and a 9-mm handgun, which was found concealed under a couch, the charges say.