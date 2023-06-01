King County prosecutors say a 25-year-old man’s plan to flee the state was thwarted by a Federal Way couple who reported to police that he’d confessed to killing someone and asked the husband to hold onto his handgun.

Prosecutors charged Leopoldo Martinez-Dominguez with second-degree murder Wednesday, accusing him of fatally shooting Roman Hurtado Hudai, 20, in the cab of his pickup, then shooting Hudai again after leaving his body on a trail in unincorporated Auburn.

Martinez-Dominguez was arrested in Federal Way on May 25, five days after Hudai was killed, and he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 12.

“At the time he was contacted and detained by police, the defendant had a bag packed and was contacting a number of people, looking for assistance in leaving the state of Washington,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Gretchen Holmgren wrote in charging papers.

The charges don’t offer a possible motive for the killing.

People who live in the 4300 block of South 294th Street called 911 the morning of May 20 and reported a man’s body on the trail behind their house, the charges say. The residents told King County sheriff’s deputies they had heard gunshots after 2 a.m. and saw a white pickup with a toolbox in the bed parked next to the trailhead that borders their backyard.

Advertising

Property records show South 294th Street runs parallel to the northern border of Camelot Park.

Video footage from nearby houses showed the pickup arrive in the neighborhood at 2:21 a.m. and leave three minutes later — and some of the footage captured audio of three distinct “pops” consistent with the sound of gunfire, the charges say.

Detectives who notified Hudai’s family of his death learned Hudai was living in a converted shed in the backyard, according to charging papers. The family’s home-security video showed Hudai left the shed at 12:40 a.m. and got into a white pickup that matched features of the pickup seen in the other footage.

The pickup drove a half-block and pulled into the parking lot of the Federal Way Fred Meyer store in the 33700 block of 21st Avenue Southwest at 12:44 a.m. — and 15 minutes later the store’s surveillance footage captured “bright flashes” that appeared to come from inside the pickup, the charges say.

The store is about seven miles southwest of where Hudai’s body was found.

Four days later, police found the pickup in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Southwest 320th Street — where Martinez-Dominguez was a tenant — and a large amount of blood was found on the front passenger seat and interior, charging papers say.

A woman went to the Federal Way Police Department on May 25 and told officers that a friend of her husband’s, identified as Martinez-Dominguez, had given her husband a pistol and said he had killed someone the previous weekend, the charges say. Cellphone records showed Martinez-Dominguez was the last person Hudai called before he was killed, charging papers say.

The woman’s husband gave police a .38-caliber revolver and ammunition, which appeared consistent with ammunition recovered from Hudai’s body, the charges say. An autopsy showed Hudai had been shot nine times at close range, and seven of those rounds struck him in the head and neck, according to the charges.