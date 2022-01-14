King County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 32-year-old Federal Way man with premeditated first-degree murder for a November shooting at a Kent bus stop and issued a warrant for his arrest.

That same day, Corniche Washington was arrested by Phoenix police on the warrant. He is currently in custody in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition back to Washington, according to a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington is accused of fatally shooting a father who confronted him at the bus stop the day after Thanksgiving, about a shooting that occurred two days earlier at the same bus stop, which injured the man’s two sons and a third juvenile, according to King County prosecutors.

Antonio Wells Sr., 39, was gunned down in front of several witnesses in the middle of the afternoon on Nov. 26. Washington was also charged with taking a motor vehicle without permission, accused of fleeing the shooting scene in Wells’ Cadillac Escalade.

“Not content with shooting the victim to the ground, the Defendant returned to where the victim lay wounded on the street and fired several more rounds. He then climbed into the victim’s vehicle and fled from shocked and traumatized onlookers,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor David Seaver wrote in charging documents.

Just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 24, a 16-year-old and Wells’ two 14-year-old sons were wounded in a shooting at the bus stop on the west side of Pacific Highway South, just south of the intersection with Kent Des Moines Road, charging papers say.

Two days later, Wells was driving on Pacific Highway South when witnesses saw him make a U-turn over the median into the southbound lanes and stop his vehicle near the bus stop around 3:30 p.m. He got out of his vehicle and approached a man standing nearby, whom a witness heard Wells refer to as “shooter,” say the charges.

Another witness told police Wells told people at the bus stop about the earlier shooting and warned of possible future trouble there, according to the charges. The witness overheard the man Wells confronted say, “I should pop you,” and Wells turned and punched him in the face.

The man fell to the ground and pulled a gun, then got up and ran after Wells, the charges say.

Wells was walking back to his vehicle when he was shot twice from behind and collapsed to the pavement. The gunman stood over Wells and fired additional rounds, then jumped into Wells’ Escalade and drove away, according to the charges. A witness on the sidewalk fired several rounds at the fleeing Escalade.

When Kent police arrived, Wells was unconscious and unresponsive. An autopsy showed he had been shot four times.

Police recovered six 9-mm shell casings from the roadway near where Wells collapsed and four .45-caliber shell casings from the grassy area west of the sidewalk, say the charges.

Police found Wells’ unoccupied Escalade at a Federal Way apartment complex after Wells’ family called his cellphone and was given the vehicle’s location by an unknown male who answered the phone, the charges say. The vehicle had five bullet strikes along the passenger side and front-end damage consistent with a collision.

Video surveillance footage obtained by police confirmed the Escalade had struck another vehicle at high speed on Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street, about three miles south of the bus stop where Wells was shot.

Detectives investigating Wells’ homicide received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers identifying Washington as the gunman, say the charges. A check of Washington’s driver’s license showed his address was a unit in the same Federal Way apartment complex where Wells’ Escalade was located, the charges say.

On Dec. 1, detectives served a search warrant on Washington’s apartment and found a 2018 Cadillac Escalade manual that was missing from Wells’ vehicle, clothing Washington was seen wearing in surveillance footage at the time of the shooting and 9-mm bullets consistent with shell casings found at the scene, according to charging papers.

The day after Wells was killed, a man attending a vigil at the bus stop was shot and wounded, according to news reports. The same bus stop was the site of a July 2020 shooting that injured five people, including two teenagers.