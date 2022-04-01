King County prosecutors on Friday charged a 26-year-old Federal Way man with first-degree assault, accusing him of stabbing a co-worker at the Auburn Walmart early Wednesday because he felt “disrespected.”

Quincy Henson was arrested at the scene and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail and court records show. He is to be arraigned April 14.

Henson’s 31-year-old co-worker was stabbed four times, including twice in the back, and after undergoing surgery at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center he remains in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit, charging papers say.

Though Henson does not appear to have any prior felony convictions, the charges say he was arrested and charged in August with fourth-degree assault domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Henson and his co-worker work the overnight shift, stocking shelves at the Walmart store, located at 762 Outlet Collection Way, the charges say. They got into a verbal argument that turned physical around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Henson, the instigator of the fight, was tackled by the older man, who remained on top of Henson for about 30 seconds before he got up and walked away, according to the charges. The charges don’t say what the fight was about but note Henson apparently felt disrespected by the other man.

It’s unclear if Henson already had a knife in his pocket or if he retrieved it from his backpack in the employee break room after the fight was over, but he then stabbed his co-worker, causing life-threatening injuries, the charges say. The assault was witnessed by other employees and captured by video-surveillance cameras.