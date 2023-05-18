A family is mourning the loss of their oldest child after he was shot to death earlier this month in Renton.

Around 4 a.m. May 6, police found Gerzon J. García-Ruvalcaba, 17, with gunshot wounds in a grassy area near the Safeway at 4300 Northeast Fourth Street. There are no arrests in connection with his death.

His parents, Ulises García and Casandra Ruvalcaba, remembered their oldest child’s legacy a week after the killing, and asked locals to come forward and help.

“It was just the beginning of his life,” García said.

Gerzon had four younger siblings and was devoted to his family. He was a student at Albert Talley High School and was hoping to take over his father’s locksmith service after graduating. García said Gerzon was going to be the first person in the family to graduate from high school, and he wanted his younger brothers to follow his lead.

“He wanted to be successful, like many kids at his age,” García said. “He had a lot of potential.”

García described his son as hardworking, and said he held multiple jobs. He helped his mom with Uber Eats deliveries in his free time and helped his dad run his automobile locksmith service.

García said his son helped the family of seven financially, offering to pay his phone bill and rent so they could afford a mortgage.

“We still feel (Gerzon’s) spirit,” García said.

García said the family believes someone was threatening him over social media and he was targeted.

The loss, García said, has devastated their family.

“The saddest part is also knowing that these people are still on the loose,” García said. “They still can do damage to another (person).”

Ruvalcaba said the last time she saw her son alive was about an hour before he died. They were in the kitchen, along with his girlfriend.

“His last words to me were … ‘You know, I love you guys,’ ” Ruvalcaba said. “And then he hugged me and kissed me.”

García said the family does not have a savings account to cover funeral expenses. They have set up a GoFundMe page asking people for help.

Renton police have asked anyone with information to contact 425-430-7632, cedwards@rentonwa.gov, or crimetips@rentonwa.gov.