Jaahnavi Kandula came to Seattle so she could one day support her mother back home in India. A student at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union, the 23-year-old was on track to receive a master’s in information systems this December.

But Kandula was killed Monday night when a Seattle police officer traveling north hit her at the intersection of Thomas Street and Dexter Avenue North while responding to a nearby medical incident. Police officers, and then responders from the Seattle Fire Department, attempted CPR on her but she died later that night, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Seattle Police Department said the officer was responding to a “priority one” call, which is the highest priority and involves a threat to life. A Fire Department spokesperson said the call was an aid response for a 28-year-old man, who was evaluated and then declined transport to a hospital.

SPD on Wednesday said Kandula was crossing from east to west in the crosswalk when she was hit, but it has not offered additional details of the moments leading up to the incident, as the department often does in the hours after pedestrians are killed in crashes that don’t involve police.

“At this point in the investigation, we have no reason to believe the officer intended to hit that woman,” SPD spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said Tuesday. Unlike when an officer shoots and kills a person, Kandula’s death will not be investigated as a use of force case and the officer has not been placed on leave.

SPD has not released the name of the officer, but it said he has been with the department since November 2019.

Kandula was located by responding officers at 8 p.m. Monday and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, SPD said in an online blotter post at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The department didn’t provide an update until nearly 2 p.m. Tuesday, when the post was updated to say the pedestrian had died.

The department declined to share additional information Wednesday.

Mandula said he and his wife got the call in their Houston home Monday night. When Kandula first traveled to the United States in 2021, she spent a month in their home — playing with their two daughters and dog — while she recovered from an illness that had sent her to the emergency room. In that time she became like a “sister and a daughter” to the family, Mandula said Wednesday.

“I was in shock,” Mandula said of hearing the news. They booked a flight to Seattle that night and are now in the city, working to transport the body back to India.

Kandula was from Adoni, India, Mandula said, a city in the southern part of the country about 300 miles north of Bangalore. Kandula was daughter to a single mother who teaches elementary school there and had one sister. Her mother had taken on financial debt so that Kandula could travel to the United States and earn her master’s, Mandula said.

“Her priority was to help her family,” he said of Kandula’s motives for coming to the United States.

With her death, Mandula and his family set up a GoFundMe page to help unburden Kandula’s mother. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had raised over $72,000.

She was a “very jolly person,” said Karanbir Singh, whose family knew Kandula.

Mandula agreed. Every time she walked in the room, she would smile, he said, infecting the room with her joy.

In a message to students sent Wednesday, the dean of Northeastern’s Seattle campus, David Thurman, said, “Jaahnavi is remembered as a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being. She was a close friend to many and friends shared that they loved her bubbly laugh, sense of humor and infectious personality.

“Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty across campus,” he said.

When he arrived in Seattle, Mandula visited the intersection, just several blocks from the university campus, where Kandula was killed. It seemed dark to him — a “blind spot,” he said.

This intersection, as well as several blocks on Thomas Street to the west, were at one point set to receive a full redesign by the city, but the project’s funding was cut by $2.2 million in Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023 budget and not restored by the Seattle City Council. The intersection at Thomas and Dexter was to receive a new pedestrian crossing with additional trees planted nearby, as well as a new protected bike lane.

Just over $3 million still remains for the project, which Jamie Housen, spokesperson for Harrell, said would go toward City Light and landscaping projects along the corridor.

Harrell called the incident “horrible and tragic” in a statement Wednesday and said the city would investigate the circumstances leading to Kandula’s death.

“Our public safety strategies must include ensuring our streets and sidewalks are safe for all users,” he said.

Dating back to 2004, one other person, a cyclist, was hit and killed at this intersection, according to data from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Mandula would like to learn what happened, exactly, and he said he planned to visit the police department Wednesday. But in the meantime, he said, “Our first priority is to get her home so her family can see her.”

Seattle Times reporters Amanda Zhou and Sara Jean Green contributed reporting.