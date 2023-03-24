The family of a 53-year-old man whose in-custody death will be explored in an upcoming King County coroner’s inquest has withdrawn from the process, saying their attempts to independently investigate the death have been stymied by police and inquest attorneys.

The decision by the sister of Albert Wayne Fredericks Jr. echoes complaints from families of people killed by police who have been left disappointed and dissatisfied by the results of the county’s recently overhauled inquest process. They say the process is traumatizing and adversarial despite being touted as a neutral “fact-finding” proceeding.

Regardless of the family’s decision, the inquest into the circumstances surrounding Fredericks’ 2017 death in Seattle Police Department custody is set to begin next week at the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

The Fredericks family has complained that attorneys for the Police Department and officers involved in Fredericks’ arrest have objected to every effort to reinvestigate his death or bring outside expert testimony into the inquest process. The family also claims the SPD and King County Medical Examiner investigations into his death were perfunctory and shoddy.

“If the circumstances of the death are not tested and investigated before information is presented to the jury, then there will be no confidence that the community will gain any true insight into the faces and circumstances of the death,” wrote King County public defender Susan Sobel, one of the family’s attorneys.

The inquest proceedings, she wrote, aren’t “a process the Fredericks family wishes to participate in.”

“Without a critical approach to the situation, this process becomes a rubber stamp on police investigating their own after a death at the hands of law enforcement,” Sobel wrote. “It should not be the family’s burden to push a boulder up a mountain on their own.”

Families, jurors critical of inquests

King County Executive Dow Constantine halted all inquest proceedings in January 2018, finding the process had wandered from its original intent of reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding law enforcement-involved deaths in King County, the only county nationwide whose charter requires an inquest jury review every police-involved death.

Constantine and other critics worried the proceedings had tilted in favor of police, and the executive appointed a panel of experts to review and revamp the process. The panel made sweeping recommendations later that year, proposing the process move away from simply determining whether officers feared for their safety, instead focusing on a department’s training and policies.

Several police agencies and King County municipalities challenged those changes in court. That led to a landmark Washington Supreme Court ruling that not only upheld the changes, which included appointing a county-funded attorney to represent families during inquests, but also cemented an inquest jury’s ability to probe whether the death resulted from criminal actions by police.

Since that decision, the county has held four inquests. Each of the juries has found the involved officers acted within policy and were justified in their use of deadly force, and all of the families have criticized the process, saying it continues to favor law enforcement.

Jurors have also been critical, according to inquest filings, suggesting that the inquest administrator change policy to allow families to bring in outside experts to testify. To date, jurors have heard only from the department’s own policy and training experts, who discuss the officers’ decisions and actions.

That was set to change in the Fredericks inquest, where the family had asked that it be allowed to call an independent forensic expert to testify about how Fredericks died. The administrator had granted the family’s request despite strong opposition from attorneys for the involved officers and the department, who wanted the testimony narrowed or barred entirely.

The decision to allow an outside pathologist to testify came only after Fredericks’ family presented body-camera video of his arrest to the Medical Examiner’s Office, prompting the office to change its findings about his death.

The office initially determined Fredericks’ death was “accidental” and resulted from his intoxication, as well as his struggle with officers who were trying to take him into custody as a danger to himself. But after reviewing the video footage, the medical examiner revised Fredericks’ manner of death to be “undetermined,” finding that officers’ restraint and placement of Fredericks on his stomach after his arrest may have contributed to his death.

The family alleges the initial death investigation and report were “blatantly inaccurate” and likened Fredericks’ death to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

With the family pulling out of the inquest process, it’s unclear whether the outside pathologist will testify after inquest proceedings begin Thursday. Filings indicate the inquest program attorney may call him anyway.

Death on a gurney

Fredericks, an Alaskan Native and a member of the Qawalangin Tribe, was intoxicated and disrupting traffic at the intersection at North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North the night of Nov. 17, 2017, when several Seattle police officers were called to the scene. According to reports, Fredericks resisted officers and was subdued and handcuffed.

While waiting for medics, Fredericks — who had been calling for help and actively struggling — suddenly went quiet. According to reports and a review of body camera video, officers paid little attention to Fredericks, who was lying on the sidewalk and who the pleadings say was making “snoring” sounds — interpreted by the family as “agonal breathing.” One of the officers “joked about what an interesting time to take a nap.”

Officers lifted him onto a gurney and into the back of an ambulance. That’s when responders discovered that Fredericks had stopped breathing.

Over five years later, Fredericks’ family is unwilling to publicly revisit his death.

“This process has continued to unearth old wounds for the family for a purpose that is seemingly frustrated at every turn,” Sobel wrote in inquest documents. “Each time the interviews were conducted or the medical reports are relayed — the family is forced again to relieve an awful piece of their history.”

The attorney wrote that by participating in the inquest Fredericks’ family would be “forced to listen to strangers opine about the state of their loved one and hear him blamed for his own death.”

“The family’s primary goal and concern is that no one else should have a loved one treated and disregarded in the same way they feel Mr. Fredericks was in his last moments,” Sobel wrote. “This process has not felt supportive of that goal and has only caused considerably more moral injury to the family.”

Attorneys for the involved officers and the Police Department didn’t object to the family withdrawing from the inquest process, but said loved ones’ attempts to reinvestigate the death or compare it to Floyd’s killing were misguided and the criticism untrue.

“The officers and their counsel genuinely empathize with the family’s hesitance and decision related to having to relive this time in their loved one’s life and to hear evidence that is not pleasant, flattering or easy to accept,” wrote Karen Cobb, an attorney for the officers. “But facts are facts, and this process is specifically designed to fully reveal them.

“Here, Mr. Fredericks own conduct — his intoxication, his resistance against the police and his preexisting medical conditions — are unavoidable facts relevant to the circumstances of his death.”