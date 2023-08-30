The family of an Auburn man killed by a King County deputy in 2020 has sued the Sheriff’s Office, claiming he was fatally shot after the man’s sisters flagged down the lawman in search of help for their sibling, who was unarmed, intoxicated and in crisis.

The lawsuit alleges Joshua Ross Sarrett was standing in his front yard when he was shot four times by King County sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Leenstra, who had taken cover more than 50 feet away behind his sheriff’s SUV. The litigation claims Sarrett was struck four times — once in the chest and three times in the back — and died handcuffed in his yard.

Sarrett, 32, was the father of two young daughters, who were ages 3 and 7 when he died. According to his family, he had recently lost his job and was in a custody battle for his children.

The afternoon of Sept. 19, 2020, Sarrett’s sisters had driven to his house in Auburn after his girlfriend called them to report he was heavily intoxicated.

The sisters, Chantal Capps and Amanda Haynes, waved down Leenstra, who was patrolling the neighborhood. In the meantime, a neighbor called 911 to report Sarrett had been firing a gun in his backyard.

Leenstra had taken cover behind his SUV when Sarrett came out the front door. According to a recording of Sheriff’s Office radio transmissions that day, the deputy reported, “He’s got a heavy right front pocket. Likely to be a firearm in there.” Moments later, he called: “Shots fired!”

The lawsuit alleges Leenstra didn’t try to de-escalate the encounter, which lasted less than six minutes, or warn Sarrett he was going to shoot him before he fired. Both actions are required by law when feasible.

The filings also claim Leenstra fired from 55 feet away and that Sarrett posed no threat to the deputy or anyone else.

“At the time of the encounter, [Sarrett] did not have a weapon in his hands, nor did he have anything in his hands that resembled a weapon,” the lawsuit alleges, saying he didn’t make any threatening gestures or sudden movements with a weapon.

The Iddins Law Group attorneys who filed the lawsuit said they brought the litigation to benefit Sarrett’s children and to advocate for justice and accountability.

“This should never happen,” the attorneys said in a statement.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the complaint with its attorneys and has no additional comment.

The lawsuit alleges Leenstra violated Sarrett’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable seizure and that the deputy used excessive force, resulting in Sarrett’s wrongful death. The filings also claim battery, violation of due process and false arrest.

Haynes, Sarrett’s sister, said she initially told the deputy her brother was drunk and had a gun in his pocket. However, deputies found no gun on Sarrett, Haynes said. She believes he put it down inside the house.

The shooting unfolded after Sarrett’s girlfriend and dog emerged from the front door, followed by Sarrett himself, who told his girlfriend to go back inside and then followed her. His sister said he reemerged seconds later and slammed the door.

Leenstra told Sarrett to sit down on the porch steps, but Sarrett refused, telling the deputy he didn’t have to comply because the deputy didn’t have a warrant, according to Haynes, who was standing behind the sheriff’s vehicle near the deputy.

She said Sarrett eventually stepped down into the front lawn with his hands in the air. The deputy warned him not to touch his pocket, but Haynes said Sarrett lowered his hands — possibly to pull up his sagging shorts or to show the deputy he was unarmed. That’s when Leenstra fired.

According to the lawsuit, the Sheriff’s Office sent investigators to interview witnesses, violating state law that requires police-involved deaths be investigated by an outside agency. The Valley Independent Investigative Team, composed of area agencies, ultimately took over the investigation.

The lawsuit claims Leenstra wasn’t required to give a statement about the shooting for several days. He was cleared of any wrongdoing.

This story contains information from The Seattle Times’ archives.