Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree assault in a March shooting outside the Tacoma Mall.

The plea was entered on Kemp’s behalf during his arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court. He’s accused of shooting three rounds from a .357 revolver into a parked SUV after tracking a stolen cellphone to the vehicle, charging papers say. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors also charged a firearm enhancement that, if proven, would add a mandatory five years to any potential prison sentence.

Kemp was arrested at the scene March 8 but released from jail the next day while Tacoma police investigated. The six-time All Star asserted he returned fire in self-defense as he tried to recover items stolen in a car prowl, according to Pierce County prosecutors. But statements Kemp made to police during an interview were not corroborated by video evidence, according to the charges.

Commissioner Craig Adams set Kemp’s next court appearance for mid-June, according to pool reports from The News Tribune. He remains out of custody.

Kemp, who has no significant criminal history, was a major part of the Sonics’ successful run in the 1990s. In 2020, he opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle’s Belltown, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis. He opened a second shop in Sodo in February.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.