Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree assault in a March shooting outside the Tacoma Mall.

The plea was entered on Kemp’s behalf during his arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court. He’s accused of shooting three rounds from a .357 revolver into a parked SUV after tracking a stolen cellphone to the vehicle, charging papers say. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors also charged a firearm enhancement that, if proven, would add a mandatory five years to any potential prison sentence.

Kemp, 53, was arrested at the scene March 8 but released from jail the next day while Tacoma police investigated. The six-time All Star asserted he returned fire in self-defense as he tried to recover items stolen in a car prowl, according to Pierce County prosecutors. But statements Kemp made to police during an interview were not corroborated by video evidence, according to the charges.

Commissioner Craig Adams granted a defense request that Kemp be allowed to travel out of state for business and set Kemp’s next court appearance for mid-June, according to pool reports from The News Tribune. He remains out of custody.

“You have some speeding tickets and you’re not a very good driver apparently, but nothing to give me cause for the danger of the community or that you would not appear back in court,” Adams told Kemp, noting that he does not have any criminal history.

Tacoma police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the mall parking lot near the JC Penney and Firestone stores just before 2 p.m. on March 8. A witness directed an officer to a .357 revolver that had been thrown in the bushes and showed him a video of the shooting, which showed a tall man in a red puffy vest firing rounds, charging papers say. Other officers detained the man, who was nearby and later identified as Kemp, according to the charges.

Video-surveillance footage from the mall showed a Toyota 4Runner arrive and park in the lot at 1:50 p.m., followed six minutes later by a Porsche, which parked four stalls away, the charges say.

Kemp, who was driving the Porsche, got out of the car, placed a large backpack on the roof and retrieved a smaller bag from the pack, say the charges. Over the next four minutes, Kemp fired at the 4Runner at least four times and one of the bullets went into the roof of another parked car, according to the charges.

In the footage, it appeared Kemp got into a verbal argument with the driver of the 4Runner, who was later seen ducking one of the gunshots before he dislodged the driver’s door from where it had become stuck against another car and drove away, the charges say.

An arriving Tacoma police officer drove past Kemp, who drove out of his parking spot and out of the camera’s frame at 2:01 p.m., according to the charges.

Police learned during their investigation that Kemp was at a Seattle music venue when his car was prowled and a cellphone was stolen early that same day, the charges say. Kemp first tracked the stolen phone to Fife and later, to the Tacoma Mall.

Statements Kemp made to police during an interview were not corroborated by the video evidence, according to the charges.

“Kemp was adamant in his interview that he had retreated to his vehicle after he was shot at, and then shot back at the 4Runner,” a detective wrote in charging papers. “However, the video clearly showed Kemp getting the revolver out of the backpack as soon as he gets out of his Porsche.”

Four days after the shooting, the 4Runner, which turned out to be stolen, was located in Federal Way, the charges say. Tacoma police found three bullet holes in the 4Runner, including one through the front passenger door, say the charges. It does not appear anyone was hit.

Kemp was a major part of the Sonics’ successful run in the 1990s. In 2020, he opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle’s Belltown, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis. He opened a second shop in Sodo in February.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.