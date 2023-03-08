Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, according to multiple reports.

Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections.

Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

One car fled. Police arrested Kemp and recovered a gun. No injuries were reported.

The Tacoma Police Department did not confirm the person arrested was Shawn Kemp, the basketball star, and did not return multiple calls asking for comment.

Kemp was a major part of the Sonics’ successful run in the 1990s.

He debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He quickly became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp, who played in six NBA All-Star Games, teamed with point guard Gary Payton to form one of the league’s top duos. They led the Sonics to the NBA Finals in 1996, where they lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

Unhappy with his contract situation, Kemp forced a trade out of Seattle after the 1996-97 season. The Sonics received forward Vin Baker as the main return in the trade that landed Kemp in Cleveland, where he had three more standout seasons.

He was traded to Portland in 2000 and played three more seasons, but his play declined significantly.

In 2020, Kemp opened a cannabis dispensary in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, named Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis. He opened a second location earlier this month, in the Sodo neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.