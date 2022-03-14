PORTLAND — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment that accuses a former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse of sexually assaulting a dozen women in custody at the state women’s prison.

Tony Klein, 37, has been charged with 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said Monday.

The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017 Klein, of Clackamas County, committed various forms of sexual assault including aggravated sexual abuse and “some resulting in bodily injury,” the Justice Department said.

Klein also faces charges of four counts of perjury related to a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct while he was a nurse at the facility, the attorney’s office said.

During a court hearing Monday, Klein through his attorney pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Prosecutors asked for his detention, but Klein was granted pretrial release.

Klein could face life in prison if convicted.