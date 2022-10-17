SKYKOMISH — A 24-year-old Everett woman was killed Saturday evening during what investigators believe was a road rage-related shooting on Highway 2.

A passenger in a Subaru SUV allegedly fired into a 2014 Kia Sorento about 7:50 p.m. roughly a mile west of Stevens Pass Ski Resort, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Kia passenger Raelyn Nicole Davis was shot and killed. She died at the scene.

Investigators said that after a road rage incident between the two vehicles, the driver of the Kia attempted to pull away from the Subaru, but a Subaru passenger shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia, the news release said.

The Subaru fled and there have been no arrests. Witnesses told detectives the Subaru was a dark color with a mounted cargo basket on its roof.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can reach Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at 360-654-1140 or Michael.Marken@wsp.wa.gov.