Police arrested t he owner of an Everett pub Friday after the S nohomish County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with 10 counts of second-degree rape, according to the Everett Police Department.

Anchor Pub owner Christian Sayre was initially arrested in October under suspicion of having drugged and sexually assaulted men and women over the past several years, according to a police news release. The victims told police they had a few drinks at the pub, blacked out, and suspected, after waking up, that they had been sexually assaulted, according to a police news release.

The pub owner was released on bail, as he waited for possible charges, the news release said.

Detectives served a search warrant in Sayre’s home and at the Anchor Pub in November, and found evidence that linked him to several other sexual assaults in Everett and Washington County, Oregon, Everett police said in the news release.

According to the news release, charges against Sayre were not pursued in nine other cases because of a three-year statute of limitations for personal injury, which includes assault.

Police ask anyone with information or who would like to report a sexual assault to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Washington County, Oregon’s tip line at 503-846-2700. For information about sexual assaults and how to report them, visit the department’s website here.