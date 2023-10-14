Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager Friday in South Everett, the Everett Police Department said on Facebook early Saturday.

Police responded at 1:25 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Casino Road and found an 18-year-old male in the road with a gunshot wound. The Everett Fire Department transported him to Providence Regional Medical Center, where he subsequently died, the Police Department said.

Police later arrested an 18-year-old male. The Police Department said the suspect would be booked into the Snohomish County Jail. The Police Department didn’t immediately share the names of the victim or the suspect.

The shooting occurred near Cascade High School, but the victim wasn’t a student at the school and the school wasn’t in session when police responded to the scene, the Police Department said. Friday was a “teacher work day” without classes, according to the Everett Public Schools calendar.

Friday’s shooting occurred less than 2 miles from an Everett bus stop where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot last month. Police later arrested two men, ages 19 and 20, in connection with the shooting.

In a statement following those arrests, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin expressed concern about an increase in shootings across the city and throughout Snohomish County.

Advertising

Everett police reported six homicide cases in 2021 and 11 in 2022, and they’ve reported six so far this year, not including Friday’s shooting, according to Police Department data.

Earlier this year, Franklin directed the city to create a violent crime unit and to partner with community organizations on violence-prevention programs, among other strategies.

“It is incredibly important to me that every member of our community feels safe, especially our youth,” the mayor said last month.