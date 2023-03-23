The Everett police officer who was shot outside a grocery store while responding to a robbery Wednesday morning has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Officer Chad House was shot inside his patrol car as he and other officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 8600 block of Evergreen Way shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

Another officer fatally shot the person believed to have shot House in the head as that person ran across the street to a nearby car dealership.

Authorities were searching Wednesday for three people in the robbery investigation who were not involved in the shootings, according to a spokesperson for the interagency team. Police had not identified or arrested any suspects as of Thursday evening.

“We look forward to Officer House taking the time he needs to recover from his injuries and look forward to welcoming him back to his crew and community when he’s ready,” Everett police Chief Dan Templeman said in a statement Thursday.

The interagency team, Washington State Patrol and police from Arlington, Marysville and Mill Creek are investigating the incident and use of police force.