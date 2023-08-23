Two neighbors killed each other after a fight Tuesday afternoon in Everett’s Riverside neighborhood, according to police.

Everett police officers responded to a 911 call of “multiple shots fired” shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Virginia Avenue, where they found two men, 40 and 54, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The officers gave aid to the 40-year-old man, but he died from his injuries. The 54-year-old was found dead inside the home.

The two men lived across an alley from each other, police said. Both men were in the home when they fought and a gun fired, police said. Police did not clarify how many guns were found at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives were investigating. There is no evidence to suggest there are any outstanding suspects, according to the release.