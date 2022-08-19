A woman was shot and killed during a home invasion in Snohomish County early Friday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Three men broke into the home in the 2600 block of 96th Street Southeast near the Everett Mall in unincorporated Everett around 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are on scene at a residence in the 2600 block of 96th St SE in unincorporated Everett. One female is deceased with a GSW. MCU detectives are responding. This is an active investigation. PIO will be responding to the scene. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) August 19, 2022

A man and a child who were also in the home were not injured, according to authorities.

Investigators told KING 5 they believe the victim’s husband fought with the men who broke into the home but was able to flee.

Three suspects remain at large.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are responding, the Sheriff’s Office said. Officials ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call 911.