Edmonds police were involved in a shooting Friday that occurred while officers were responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The call was at a hotel in the 22100 block of Highway 99, police said.

The wounded person, who was identified by Edmonds police as a “suspect,” was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

No officers were injured, according to police.

The shooting will be investigated by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a task force of detectives from multiple area law enforcement agencies who investigate officers’ use of force.

Traffic on Highway 99 is being impacted by the investigation, police said.