Echo Glen Children’s Center has instituted several changes to prevent a repeat of last week’s escape involving five teenage boys who drove off in a state-owned car.

Youth under maximum security status at the Snoqualmie facility will be required to wear orange jumpsuits and will no longer be allowed to mix with residents in other security levels, said Jason Wettstein, communications director for the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families. In addition, electric carts have replaced the cars used by the facility’s security and health staff.

The agency is also hoping to enhance its partnership with the King County Sheriff’s Office to increase deputies’ presence outside the campus, Wettstein said in an email.

The sheriff’s office, in turn, hopes to work to increase campus safety as resources allow, said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Other changes include an increase in security rounds on campus, replacement of the video surveillance system and an upgrade to notification systems, according to a Department of Children, Youth, and Families news release.

The changes were implemented after a review of campus security following the Jan. 26 escape of five residents, according to the release.

Three of the five boys, ages 14,15 and 17, were arrested the following day. A fourth boy, 15 years old, was arrested Tuesday. The fifth, 16 years old, remained at large as of Thursday.

The four boys who were arrested were charged Tuesday with first-degree escape, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of first-degree robbery. The 14-year-old was also charged with second-degree assault, for allegedly cutting a counselor’s hand with a knife as he ran to the car, according to charging papers.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juveniles accused or convicted of crimes unless they are prosecuted in adult court.

An Echo Glenn employee reported the escape from the Klickitat Cottage where all five had been housed along with three other teens at 7:48 a.m., according to charging papers.

That morning, a nurse had gone to the cottage to give some of the teen residents their medication, and as he did two teens each grabbed one of the nurse’s arms, according to charging papers. He was repeatedly struck in the face as his pockets were rifled through for his keys, wallet and cellphone.

The nurse was forced into a quiet room and was locked inside, according to charging papers.

A counselor in a common area was approached by a 16-year-old who wrestled the keys to the cottage from her and struck her in the forehead, according to charging papers. The counselor was then locked in a cell.

Another counselor alerted staff after she saw the boy trying to open the door, documents said. The boy was eventually able to unlock the door from the inside, and the five teens ran to the car the nurse had arrived in.

The 14-year-old slashed the second counselor in the palm, and she was hit in the head as the five teens got into the car, according to documents.

In addition to the changes made following the security review, the facility had already been working since last April to replace a damaged gate with a more secure gate that is key-card controlled and video activated. Officials expect to install the new gate next week, according to the news release.

New employees will participate in a five-week training academy and protocols on physical intervention and de-escalation will be updated, according to the news release.