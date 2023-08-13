Three people were shot early Sunday in Belltown as First Avenue’s crowded bar district was closing up, according to Seattle police.

Police arrived around 2 a.m. shortly after several 911 callers reported gunfire, according to a Seattle police blotter post.

Officers observed people and cars fleeing the area and found evidence of a shooting in two locations: at the intersection of First Avenue and Lenora Street and in the 100 block of Blanchard Street, about a block apart.

A 26-year-old man was shot near First and Lenora. Officers provided aid before Seattle Fire arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

A 33-year-old man and 47-year-old woman also arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds.

All of the victims’ injures were non life-threatening.

There was also ballistic damage to vehicles in the parking lot in the 100 block of Blanchard Street.

Police did not immediately have details on what led up to the shooting. SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.