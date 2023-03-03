A driver drove his car onto a sidewalk to hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon in Chinatown International District, Seattle police said.

The 57-year-old pedestrian told police he was on a sidewalk near the intersection of South Washington Street and Second Avenue South when a car almost hit him so he yelled at the driver to “watch out,” the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

The driver made a U-turn, driving onto the sidewalk and hitting the man, police said.

The driver got out of his car and punched the man several times before heading south on Second Avenue South, police said. The suspect was driving a black, four-door Mercedes with temporary tags in the window.

Police officers found the driver shortly after arriving around 3:30 p.m. and “attempted to stop the vehicle but it eluded them,” the police department’s post said.

Seattle police have not arrested a suspect, said Detective Judinna Gulpan, a police spokesperson.

The pedestrian had nonlife-threatening injuries and declined further medical attention, police said.