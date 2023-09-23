The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist near the low bridge from West Seattle, prompting outcry from the cycling community, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Mohamed A. Yusuf, 21, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and hit and run for the collision that killed Robb Mason as the 63-year-old commuted home to Magnolia by electric bike from his West Seattle massage therapy job July 15, 2022.

Claudia Mason, the victim’s wife, told the court at Yusuf’s sentencing hearing on Friday, “each day is another day of the life sentence” she faces without her husband, according to the West Seattle Blog, which first reported Yusuf’s sentence.

King County Superior Court Judge Andrea Darvas granted Yusuf credit for 256 days served on pretrial home detention, and he faces a year of probation upon his release from prison, according to court records.

It took Seattle Police Department detectives nearly six months of sifting through surveillance videos and ultimately Yusuf’s social media accounts to identify him as the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that sped through an intersection at over 50 mph — twice the legal speed limit — and fatally struck Mason on Southwest Spokane Street before driving off without stopping to give him aid.

Mason had just passed Harbor Island and the low bridge from West Seattle as he turned into a crosswalk to join northbound bike lanes through the Industrial District when he was struck. Video from a bus Yusuf passed in his car and a social media message to a friend about the crash proved to be vital evidence that identified him as the driver.

Mason’s death inspired cycling advocates to demand more action from the city to protect bike riders and pedestrians. More than 100 people took part in a memorial ride in Mason’s honor last year.