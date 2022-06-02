The surgeon who was targeted and killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office Wednesday previously worked at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

Physician Preston Phillips, 59, along with another doctor, a receptionist and a visitor, was killed by a gunman who bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, Tulsa police said Thursday.

The man had repeatedly complained of pain after a recent back surgery and specifically targeted Phillips, who performed the surgery, according to Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin.

Phillips was on medical staff at Swedish between 1998 and 2005 with Seattle Orthopedics, Swedish spokesperson Natalie Kozimor confirmed Thursday.

“It is a struggle to comprehend such a tragic loss. We hold all the victims, caregivers, family members and others directly affected in our hearts as these shootings are taking a terrible toll on all of us as a nation,” she said in an email. “Violence of any kind is always troubling, but this tragedy and loss hits especially close to home.”

Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction and served as lead physician for Tulsa’s WNBA team before the franchise moved, according to the Tulsa World.

Officials said Phillips performed the surgery on Michael Louis, 45 of Muskogee, Oklahoma on May 19. Louis was released from the hospital May 24.

Franklin said Louis called the doctor’s office “several times over several days” reporting he was still in pain and saw Phillips the day before the shooting for “additional treatment.” Louis called the office again Wednesday “complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance,” The Associated Press reported.

Wednesday’s shooting was the latest in a series of mass shootings in the U.S., including the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Memorial Day weekend saw more mass shootings, including at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma, 45 miles from Tulsa.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.