Detectives continue to investigate after a 1-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Granite Falls, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm the girl’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

On Sunday, detectives served a search warrant at the residence in the 8600 block of Highway 92 where deputies responded Saturday and collected evidence, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The child’s parents are cooperating with the investigation, and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Police first responded to the incident around 5:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a weapons assault complaint, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics arrived before police and tried to save the girl’s life but were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

No other information was immediately available.