Please stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Besieged by the unprecedented magnitude of an opioid crisis killing at least three King County residents every day, a city decides the best-case remedy (and coincidentally, the most politically expedient) is to arrest its way out of it.

When adopting this “reliable approach,” there may or may not exist a 50-year historic case study to draw from — one that resulted in higher incarceration rates, broken families, a bonfire of human potential and very little impact on actual drug use. But whatever, the past has passed.

But wait! There’s more to the story, they tell us. These aren’t heartless arrests. A tenderhearted police officer possessing the discernment of Athena will methodically deliberate on just whom to handcuff. Guiding their assessment with the precision of a Rolex watch will be an executive order issued by Seattle’s mayor last month that defines an arrest as appropriate whenever there’s a “threat of harm to others” or to the public’s ability “to use shared space.”

With the way certain police officers have doubled down on deriding the death of a pedestrian killed in a crosswalk by a speeding patrol car, I’m sure any creeping skepticism over how they might apply that power is unfounded. Utter shock should greet any reports months from now claiming people of color — already disproportionately arrested for drug crimes — are continuing to be disproportionately arrested for drug crimes.

Forgive the foregoing sarcasm, but I’m not sure how else to react to an infuriating sense of déjà vu vu that should befall all in this city. We’ve met a serious problem with a most unserious solution.

Our downtown Seattle jail under the purview of King County has been called obsolete by County Executive Dow Constantine. In fact, he’s looking to close and repurpose it for an alternate use. What contingency plan is in place should there be an uptick in arrests that would further strain our already strained criminal courts and jails?

Everyone either currently on or running for the City Council, along with our mayor, agrees on diversionary programs as the primary solution. All emphasize treatment over arrest. All have denounced the war on drugs more times than Taylor Swift has denounced exes.

So why are there no bold investments to expand pre-arrest drug diversionary programs like LEAD or robust drug treatment plans or bold ideas such as moving forward with safe consumption sites for people who use drugs?

As most proponents of the above approach have stated, this is a start to addressing our drug crisis. Unfortunately, the ordinance that will take effect on Oct. 20 is far from initiating a meaningful end.

Three months ago, there was an ordinance before the City Council that would have empowered the city attorney to prosecute public drug usage. One of the main reasons the City Council rejected it was due to a lack of treatment and diversionary options to counterbalance its punitive elements — mainly arrests.

Following the original ordinance’s failure, a task force was hastily assembled to tackle the issue, and we were promised solid funding for diversionary treatment would be attached to any resurrected ordinance that flowed from City Hall.

What passed late last month was essentially identical to the bill that was previously rejected, leaving us virtually where we were before: far away from solving our drug crisis. Yes, it’s varnished with the verbiage of good intentions but no funding underneath.

“We were being told that this [ordinance] would accompany a swath of new investments for pre-arrest, diversion funding. The mayor’s budget has no new pre-arrest, pre-diversion funding. The amount of funding that’s included is the same amount that I had codified in our bill from last year, just adds inflation,” said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Mosqueda added she was wary of voting for the ordinance before Mayor Bruce Harrell revealed his proposed bill, as the council had no concrete assurances that arrest alternatives would be funded. It’s why she ended up voting against it.

“Everybody who spoke against the bill wants people to have access to services. They want to see people … out of this moment of crisis where they’re consuming in public, and they all talk about wanting to get people access to services,” Mosqueda said. “But that’s not what this legislation does. And instead, we know that when people are arrested, they’re more likely to die in incarceration or die upon release because they overdose.”

So, let’s call this what it is.

We already have people dying on our streets and in their homes who will continue to die in the absence of a well-thought-out, well-funded plan. We have people who need drug treatment who can’t find it in an overstretched system. What we don’t have is a serious plan to address this crisis. We have words, failed solutions and unkept promises that will change nothing.