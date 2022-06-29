A 21-year-old Des Moines man has been charged with second-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting an unarmed guest in his bedroom, where police found several guns, a large amount of ammunition and evidence of drug dealing, according to King County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Spencer Michaelson fatally shot 22-year-old Michael Driskell in the head June 22 and was arrested after Michaelson’s parents called 911. Though Michaelson, who remains in custody, did not attend his first court appearance or a hearing to establish bail, prosecutors have asked that he be held on $2 million bail, court records show.

Des Moines police responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 600 block of South 208th Street just after 10:30 p.m. June 22, where officers found Driskell’s body in Michaelson’s bedroom, charging papers say.

According to police, Michaelson claimed Driskell was armed with a gun and tried to rob him, but the charges, filed Monday, say Driskell was unarmed and Michaelson did not provide an explanation as to why he believed he was being robbed.

Five handguns, an assault-style rifle and a shotgun, along with ammunition, scales, baggies, and suspected powdered narcotics were found in Michaelson’s bedroom and seized by police, say the charges. Des Moines police also obtained an Extreme Risk Protection Order and seized additional guns and ammunition from a gun safe in the garage, according to the charges.

Michaelson’s parents told police their son was diagnosed with ADHD as a child, self-medicated with cannabis and had recently displayed signs of “mental instability,” charging papers say.

He is scheduled to be arraigned July 11.