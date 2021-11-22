Des Moines police officers responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 24000 block of 16th Avenue South. A woman reported that her residence was being robbed.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed person, a news release said.

The officers discharged their weapons, the release said.

Police said they learned another person had exchanged gunfire with the homeowner.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear who had fired the shots that left the two injured. The identities of the injured people and the officers have not yet been released.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.