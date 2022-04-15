A woman is in critical condition after she was shot early Friday morning while walking to her Lynnwood apartment, where her estranged husband was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex in the 12900 block of Mukilteo Speedway. Upon arrival, they found a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso in an exterior hallway, the sheriff’s office said.

First aid was rendered and the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A 64-year-old California man was found deceased at the scene with a single gunshot to the head, according to the sheriff’s office. He was identified as the woman’s estranged husband, and deputies believe he shot her while she was arriving home from work before shooting himself.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

The cause and manner of the man’s death, as well as his name, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.