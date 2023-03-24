The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy shot and killed a man suspected of carrying a grenade in south Tacoma on Friday morning.

No deputies were injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear how many deputies were following the man or how many fired shots.

Deputies were following the man on train tracks near Franklin Pierce High School around 10:30 a.m., Sgt. Darren Moss said in video the Sheriff’s Department posted on Twitter.

The man was on the tracks next to the grenade, Moss said shortly before noon. A bomb squad was on the way to remove the grenade, he said.

Deputies were following a man holding a grenade. He crossed over 112th St E and then "Shots Fired" was called over the radio.

The man crossed over to 112th Street East, and officers then called “shots fired” over the radio, Moss said.

112th Street East is closed by Portland Avenue and Franklin Pierce High School, and police are asking people to stay out of the area.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is responding to the scene, Moss said. The team investigates police use of force and is made up of detectives, forensic investigators and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County.

This is the third shooting this week involving a law enforcement official in the Seattle area. On Monday, a King County sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically wounded while serving an eviction notice at a Ballard apartment. The woman who was being served the notice died by suicide after the shooting. As of noon Friday, the deputy remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. On Wednesday, an Everett police officer shot and killed a person suspected of shooting another officer in the head while that officer was in his patrol car. The wounded officer was released Thursday from Providence Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.