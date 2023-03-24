The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said at least one deputy fired shots while following a man suspected of carrying a grenade in south Tacoma Friday morning.

No deputies were injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear how many deputies were following the man, how many fired shots, or if the man holding the grenade was shot.

Deputies were following the man on train tracks near Franklin Pierce High School around 10:30 a.m., Moss said in video the Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter.

The man was on the tracks next to the grenade, Sgt. Darren Moss said shortly before 12 p.m. A bomb squad is on the way to remove the grenade, he said.

Deputy Involved Shooting 112th St E and Portland Ave E. Deputies were following a man holding a grenade. He crossed over 112th St E and then “Shots Fired” was called over the radio. Scene is still active, no deputies injured. PCFIT will be handling the investigation when secure. pic.twitter.com/Cac6nRnfo3 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 24, 2023

The man crossed over to 112th Street East, and officers then called “shots fired” over the radio, Moss said.

112th Street East is closed by Portland Avenue and Franklin Pierce High School, and police are asking people to stay out of the area.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will respond to the scene, Moss said. The team investigates police use of force and is made up of detectives, forensic investigators and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.