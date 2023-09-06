The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths of a 40-year-old woman, a young boy and an infant girl whose bodies were found Saturday in the burned wreckage of a rental house in Wallingford were homicides.

Lana A. Stewart died from multiple sharp-force injuries; Sebastino Ragusa, 7, died from asphyxia from the inhalation of toxic products of combustion; and Valentina Ragusa, a 4-month-old, died from smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner.

A day earlier, the medical examiner identified Salvatore Ragusa, 48, as the man whose body was also found inside the home and ruled his death a suicide.

Though Seattle police have not disclosed the relationship between Ragusa and the three victims, they were presumably a family, and neighbors have referred to Ragusa and Stewart as a couple who had lived in the house with their children.

Ragusa had struggled for years with mental illness and completed a court-mandated mental health program last year, records show.

He opted into the county-run program after pleading guilty to reckless burning and malicious mischief stemming from a 2019 arrest. According to Seattle police, Ragusa had set fire to a Queen Anne apartment belonging to Stewart, identified in court records as his ex-wife. He made public threats of suicide during the fire, the police report notes.

Advertising

Ragusa was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and entered a voluntary mental health court program that included therapy, psychiatric treatment and counseling, King County District Court records show.

At the time, a no-contact order was in place barring Ragusa from getting in touch with Stewart, documents say. The court lifted the order in May 2021, after Ragusa indicated he “would like to live with the victim,” according to his probation records.

He completed the two-year mental health program in February 2022. It’s unclear if he continued to seek treatment beyond that.

Neighbors said Ragusa and Stewart lived in the Wallingford home for about two years.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, an 11-year-old girl escaped the house in the 1000 block of North 48th Street through a window and fled to a neighbor’s. Someone called 911 and reported a person had died in the home that was quickly engulfed in flames.

Seattle police tried to force their way into the residence but found the door had been barricaded from the inside. Fire crews battled the blaze for 45 minutes before finding the bodies of two adults, two children and a dog.

Advertising

The deaths of Stewart and the children are the 46th, 47th and 48th confirmed homicides investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to preliminary data compiled by The Seattle Times with information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Sunday, the number of homicides in the city rose to 50 with the shooting deaths of two men in NewHolly and North Seattle, according to police.

The NewHolly victim has since been identified as Abdurahman Haji, 38, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, while the North Seattle victim was identified as Bret Aaron Bunnell, 56, who died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the medical examiner.

The men’s shooting deaths put Seattle three killings shy of the city’s 2022 total, according to The Times’ database.