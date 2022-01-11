Efforts to recover the body of a mother and her young son from the Snoqualmie River continued Tuesday, as the King County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 202.

With daylight waning on Monday, authorities announced they found the vehicle that became submerged in the river after a driver lost control the day before. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the two passengers in the vehicle are presumed dead.

According to Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Carnation man was driving west on Highway 202 and lost control while attempting to turn left around 2 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle rolled into the river and the driver was able to escape with an 8-month-old girl as a woman and young boy were swept away.

On Monday, authorities said they found the Chevrolet Silverado upside down in about 15 feet of water about 75 to 100 yards south of where it had entered the water.

Highway 202 was closed between Fish Hatchery Road and the Fall City roundabout to allow first responders to continue recovery efforts, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.