A 23-year-old woman was in critical condition Monday night after a collision in South Lake Union. A marked patrol vehicle was involved in the crash, according to Seattle police.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle was involved.

Police responded to the collision near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street shortly after 8 p.m., police said in an online blotter post.

Responding officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries. Police performed CPR before the Seattle Fire Department arrived, according to the post.

Firefighters then took over lifesaving measures, police said. The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The collision is under investigation, police said.

Detectives from the traffic collision investigation squad will lead the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the collision to call 206-684-8923.

This story will be updated.