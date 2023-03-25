By
A two-vehicle collision in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood left one person dead and six injured early Saturday morning.

Seattle police responded to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street, near T-Mobile Park.

Responders with the Seattle Fire Department extracted a 27-year-old man who was trapped in his vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died after he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The other involved vehicle, a ride-hailing vehicle with six occupants including the driver, all had minor injuries from the collision.

The Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded and will be leading the investigation.

