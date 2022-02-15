YACOLT, Clark County — The number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 41 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, a nearly 193% increase since Friday, according to a Monday bulletin from the Washington Department of Corrections.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt was placed on facilitywide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive. Incarcerated individuals who test positive are being temporarily relocated to the Elkhorn Unit to help stop the virus’s spread, according to the department.

Active cases among staff decreased from seven to six between Friday and Monday, the DOC bulletin shows.

To date, 322 incarcerated individuals and 65 staff members have tested positive, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90% of the inmate population testing positive.

In December, the most recent data available online, Larch’s average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.