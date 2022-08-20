The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 40-year-old man suspected in a double homicide Thursday that claimed the lives of an Olalla couple who ran a small but popular brewery in the area.

Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Dickinson said on Saturday that detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Shaun D. Rose, who is suspected in what police are calling the “brutal” deaths of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, the owners and operators of E2W Brewing, a home-based “nanobrewery” on their property in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla.

Dickinson said their bodies were found on the property Thursday evening by their daughter, who had stopped by and found evidence of a break-in at a home on the property and blood inside. She called 911 and responding deputies found the bodies elsewhere on the property, the lieutenant said.

Dickinson said the case detectives are withholding the manner of the couple’s deaths pending an arrest and interview of the suspect. A news release said they died from “homicidal violence.”

He said the Sheriff’s Office is asking to hear from residents or businesses in Port Orchard who might have video of the area around Bowe Lane from Thursday morning. Detectives say they believe Rose stole a vehicle there to leave the area. The vehicle has since been recovered, Dickinson said.

Dickinson said Rose is believed to be “hiding in the Pierce County or Tacoma area,” and stressed that he should be considered armed and dangerous and that any sighting should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

Social media sites and filings with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office indicate the Schulzes owned a limited-liability company called Sail On In, which was doing business as E2W Brewing.

According to its Facebook page, the brewery most recently sold its wares at the Bremerton Summer Brewfest the weekend of July 16. The page states that the brewery’s Strawberry Ale won first place in a vote by beer drinkers who attended the Gig Harbor Beer Festival in May.