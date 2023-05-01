A King County coroner’s jury on Monday was divided over whether a Seattle police officer’s 2018 decision to shoot a man was “objectively reasonable,” with one juror concluding the officer violated the SPD’s mandatory de-escalation policy.

The six-member jury otherwise found Officer Erick Schickler’s decision to shoot and kill Jason Seavers following a North End gunfire exchange, car prowl, burglary and manhunt was justified and in keeping with the department’s policies and training regimen. The jury deliberated nearly eight hours over two days, ending a two-week process involving 19 witnesses and dozens of exhibits, including graphic dash-camera video of the Feb. 19, 2018, shooting.

Schickler said he fatally shot Seavers as the 42-year-old man rummaged through the back of a stolen car, presumably looking for a gun used in a prior exchange with another Seattle officer, while police surrounded the disabled vehicle in the 5500 block of 26th Avenue Northeast.

While Schickler said he never saw a firearm — indeed, none of the six officers who had surrounded the car spotted a weapon — he said he opened fire after he “had a sinking feeling” Seavers would find the weapon and shoot a fellow officer before he could react.

“I wasn’t able to see what he was grasping at,” Schickler told the jury. “I felt time was up.” He said he worried what other officers would think if he didn’t take the shot and someone else was injured.

The verdict came after a sometimes tense inquest. At one point, Seavers’ identical twin brother walked out of the proceedings after exchanging words with an attorney representing the officer, who had objected to questions posed on behalf of the family by attorney Deborah Alexander.

Justin Seavers waved off a question and turned his back on inquest administrator Julia Garratt as he left Friday. After a brief recess, Alexander explained that Justin Seavers “feels a tremendous loss.”

“This is just too hard for him,” she said. “He’s not coming back.”

The inquest was also the first since the process was overhauled in 2019 to feature outside expert testimony, giving the six-member inquest jury stark and diametrically opposed opinions on whether the Schickler and other officers escalated an already tense situation, forcing a deadly confrontation, or whether they prevented an armed and desperate person from escaping into a residential neighborhood.

Ashley Heiberger, a retired Bethlehem, Pa., police captain and police practices expert hired by the family, said it appeared to him that Schickler and the other officers created a problem by rushing the car and putting themselves in a position where they had to use force, violating SPD de-escalation policy requirements.

“I believe this is a situation of officer-created jeopardy,” Heiberger said, saying the officers should have found cover, attempted to slow the situation down and perhaps talked Seavers into surrendering.

“An officer cannot create a problem and then shoot their way out of it,” he said.

However, Dr. Geoffrey Alpert, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina, hired as an independent expert by the inquest administrator — also a first — said Seavers remained a threat and that Schickler and the other officers acted “reasonably,” given the circumstances.

“Retreating was not an option,” he said.

Four of the six jurors agreed the shooting was “objectively reasonable, necessary and proportional to the threat or urgency of the situation.”

The panel also concluded 4-2 that Schickler’s actions were consistent with SPD’s use-of-force policy.

One juror found Schickler’s actions violated the department’s de-escalation policy.

However, the panel was unanimous in its conclusion that the officer “reasonably believe[d] that there was an imminent threat of death” or serious injury to himself and his follow officers — the key language in the Washington deadly force law at the time.

The incident began shortly after 4 a.m. when a resident in the 6000 block of 34th Avenue Northeast called 911 to report someone in their backyard. Officer Justin Knoblauch arrived to surprise the burglar — confirmed as Seavers — and exchanged gunfire with him.

Neither man was injured, and most of those rounds struck cars parked along the street, according to inquest testimony. Seavers fled into the neighborhood while the report of “shots fired” brought officers from around the city to the area. Seavers dodged officers for more than 40 minutes before he broke into a home, found keys and stole a car.

Driving at times on the sidewalk with his lights off, Seavers tried to outrun a gauntlet of waiting police officers who had set up a perimeter around the area. He only got a few blocks before an officer rammed him with a cruiser, pushing the stolen Volkswagen Jetta onto a curb near the 5500 block of 26th Avenue Northeast, where it was quickly surrounded by officers. Two other patrol cars quickly pinned the car in, including one whose dash camera caught in graphic detail the desperate moments that culminated in Seavers’ death.

The video shows officers surrounding and pounding on the windows of the locked Jetta as Seavers’ head and upper torso can be seen moving and twisting, ducking out of sight and then reappearing. Officers who had surrounded the vehicle said Seavers was searching frantically through refuse in the car, and they all presumed he was looking for the 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun he had stolen earlier and used in the exchange of gunfire with Knoblauch.

Two officers were striking the passenger-side windows with the butts of folding tactical knives, trying to break out the Jetta’s safety glass as they yelled commands and relayed Seavers’ movements to their colleagues.

“He’s digging for something!” one of the officers said. “Show me your hands!”

“His hands are clear at this moment! He’s digging! He’s digging!”

The jury concluded that Schickler, who was approaching the vehicle at this point, did not hear the comment about Seavers’ hands being clear.

Others commanded Seavers to turn off the vehicle as yet another slashed the car’s tires to prevent or slow any escape, although most of the officer witnesses said it was clear the car was disabled and pinned in.

All of the testifying officers — there were six surrounding the car and several others nearby — said Seavers appeared oblivious to their presence and ignored their commands.

None of them, including Schickler, ever saw a gun. The weapon was found under the pedals in the driver’s footwell.

An officer with a rifle stepped up and broke the rear passenger-side window just as Schickler, who had rushed past other officers to a position at the driver’s door, fired his handgun five times.

Officers then hauled Seavers out of the car and onto the sidewalk, where he was handcuffed and treated.

Schickler, his voice hitching during inquest testimony, said he knelt to begin aiding the man he’d just shot.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to save him,’ ” the officer said. Other officers led him away because he was covered in blood and not wearing protective gloves, according to testimony.

Dr. Timothy Williams, a forensic pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Seavers, said his wounds were “unsurvivable” in any setting. He was struck in the left upper chest and back five times from inches away, three of the rounds passing through his lungs, heart and aorta.

The Washington law in effect when Seavers was killed says deadly force by police is justified if an officer reasonably believes his life or the life of someone else is in imminent danger.

Schickler said that, even though he had not seen the gun, he had a “sinking feeling” that Seavers had found the weapon and was about to shoot a fellow officer.

“I don’t see a gun, I don’t know what he’s reaching for,” Schickler testified. “But in my mind I know … I was not able to see Jason Seaver’s hands.”

Seattle police use-of-force policy mandates that an officer issue a verbal warning, if at all possible, before they shoot someone. Schickler did not warn Seavers before he fired, a lapse both experts found troubling, although Alpert concluded it was a “violation of the letter, not the spirit, of the policy.”

Schickler said he was worried a warning might make Seavers even more desperate and further escalate the situation.

Besides, he added, he was in the process of getting ready to shoot Seavers and was going through his shooting routine — target acquisition, breathing and trigger control — and issuing a verbal warning at that point would have interrupted his preparations.