A person was shot and killed in Lake Forest Park on Wednesday morning, amid a chaotic scene where police said people were trying to recover a stolen vehicle.

Police were initially called just after 9 a.m. to a crash scene involving multiple vehicles in the 14700 block of Bothell Way Northeast, according to the Lake Forest Park Police Department. As they were arriving, police learned that shots had potentially been fired and an RV was fleeing south into Seattle.

Seattle police ultimately found the RV in the 13700 block of 27th Avenue Northeast, with the fatally injured driver inside, the Lake Forest Park department said. The driver died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from first responders.

Police said the shooting occurred as people were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle. A police news release did not specify which vehicle was considered stolen, but said the RV’s driver “attempted to use the RV to stop the recovery.”

As the RV’s driver fled, he hit vehicles in several locations before coming to a stop in Seattle.

The person who allegedly fired shots at the RV was detained and all of the vehicles involved were secured until search warrants can be obtained, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake Forest Park Police Department through Bothell police dispatch at 425-486-1254.