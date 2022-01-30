A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person amid an armed robbery investigation on Saturday, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office did not specify whether the individual shot and killed was suspected of a crime. Deputies investigated a robbery at a convenience store in the Orchards neighborhood, outside Vancouver. The robbery suspect, who deputies thought to have a handgun, drove away in a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Deputies later found the vehicle in nearby Battle Ground, where the suspect reportedly ran off and “contacted” a homeowner in the area, the release reads.

At some point after this, a deputy shot a person. That person received medical attention but ultimately died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not say what time of day or at what point during the confrontation at the home the shooting occurred.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is independently investigating the shooting, a normal practice when law enforcement officers fatally fire a weapon while on duty.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached for additional details on the incident.