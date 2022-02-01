The Clark County sheriff’s deputy who mistakenly shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver police officer outside the officer’s home Saturday night was among three deputies who fired more than 30 shots at a young Black man who ran from a drug investigation with a gun in a 2020 case that drew criticism as an excessive use of force.

In the shooting three days ago, Deputy Jonathan Feller fired multiple times within seconds of arriving at Officer Donald Sahota’s secluded house, striking Sahota in the torso as the off-duty police officer ran with his gun in hand, chasing after a man who had just stabbed him, authorities have said.

Sahota died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death has been ruled a homicide, which means it was caused by another person. The determination is not a ruling of legal culpability.

Deputies encountered a chaotic scene when they pulled into the driveway of Sahota’s rural Battle Ground home. Feller fired a rifle “within seconds” of arriving, according to investigators.

Investigators have not said whether deputies yelled commands at Sahota or whether Sahota identified himself as an off-duty officer.

Dispatch audio shows that at least some law enforcement officers were made aware that Sahota was a police officer because his wife, Dawnese Sahota, told a dispatcher her husband, an off-duty police officer, was holding a man at gunpoint outside their home.

It’s unclear how far away the deputies were from Sahota when Feller shot him.

Julio Segura — who’s accused of robbing a gas-station convenience store, leading authorities on a chase and stabbing Sahota — was arrested at Sahota’s house. Segura, 20, has been indicted on first-degree attempted murder and other charges.

The incident marked the second time in less than 1 1/2 years that Feller has fired at someone.

He and two other deputies in October 2020 shot Kevin E. Peterson Jr., 21, of Camas four times amid a drug investigation.

Members of a regional drug task force had planned to arrest Peterson on an accusation of attempted delivery of controlled substances, investigators said at the time.

Feller, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2018, told investigators that he yelled, “Get on the ground!” and, “Drop the gun!” to Peterson that day.

He said Peterson ignored the commands, continued running, turned and pointed his gun. At that point, Feller said, he fired at Peterson.

Peterson’s death touched off several tense demonstrations in Vancouver decrying the killing of a Black man by police in the wake of demands for social-justice reforms nationwide after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May 2020.

A Washington state prosecutor later concluded the shooting was “justified and lawful” because Peterson was armed, ignored commands and pointed a gun at deputies.

One of the three deputies who fired on Peterson, Detective Jeremy Brown, was killed in July 2021 as he sat in an unmarked Jeep in a parking lot of an east Vancouver apartment complex, doing surveillance on three people suspected of stealing a stash of firearms from a storage shed in early June. Brown was shot in the chest.

The fatal shooting of Sahota is the 10th by Vancouver police officers or Clark County sheriff’s deputies since early 2019.

Feller has been put on critical-incident leave, which is standard practice after shootings by law enforcement officers. An investigation continues.

Feller worked as a law enforcement officer in South Dakota before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

— Savannah Eadens; seadens@oregonian.com; 503-221-6651; @savannaheadens